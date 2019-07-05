Union Budget 2019: Govt to borrow in foreign currency to tide over liquidity crunch in domestic market, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Narendra Modi government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets via foreign currency borrowings to tide over liquidity crunch in domestic market, said union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday.

Currently, the country's external debt is low and it will now start to borrow a part of its funding requirement from the overseas market in foreign currency, the finance minister said. However, there was no mention of what proportion of the borrowings would be made through foreign currency borrowing.

As of now, the government largely borrows locally, with only around 5 percent of its debt foreign. Supporters of this move say that even though India’s fiscal deficit is one of the highest in the world, it has never had teething finance issues.

The government’s action to look overseas for funds is driven by the lower interest rates overseas. But the move potentially makes the country’s finances vulnerable.

Greece, Italy, Venezuela etc are examples of countries that have borrowed heavily from abroad and faced financial ruin.

