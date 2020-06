Finance

Union Bank of India CEO Rajkiran Rai gets 2-year extension

Updated : June 30, 2020 10:06 PM IST

Rai’s term, which was to end on June 30, 2020 has now been extended till May 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The extension comes amid the bank’s integration with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, which came into effect on April 1, 2020.