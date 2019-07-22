Energy
Union Bank lists Suzlon Energy loans as NPAs; more banks likely to follow suit, says report
Updated : July 22, 2019 09:12 AM IST
As per one of the sources, Union Bank in its quarter ended June 30 has updated the status of the account as non-performing in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Repository of Information on Large Credits database. The credit database is a repository of borrower-wise data on loan status.
The company, last week, defaulted on a payment of $172 million worth of principal amount related to outstanding bonds, which was part of a bond issue of $546.91 million.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more