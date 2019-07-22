Union Bank lists Suzlon Energy loans as NPAs; more banks likely to follow suit, says report

Following the default of loan repayment by wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy, Union Bank of India has tagged the company as bad loan, with more banks to follow suit, the Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development.

Union Bank in its quarter ended June 30 has updated the status of the account as non-performing in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Repository of Information on Large Credits database, Mint reported. The credit database is a repository of borrower-wise data on loan status.

“Union Bank had to classify Suzlon as a bad loan after repayments were delayed by over 90 days," one of the persons told Mint in the condition of anonymity.

The company, last week, defaulted on a payment of $172 million worth of principal amount related to outstanding bonds, which was part of a bond issue of $546.91 million.

The tag imposed on Suzlon by Union Bank will force other banks in the consortium to set aside money to cover potential losses on their exposure to the firm, the report said, adding that it will also add to the Rs 9.49 lakh crore of bad loans on their books as of March 31.