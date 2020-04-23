Understanding LIBOR enigma and its far reaching impact

Dependence on London Inter-bank Offered Rate (‘LIBOR’) which underpins financial transactions worth trillions of dollars, has been fading away owing to severe governance concerns and the emergence of several other reference rates. As an outcome, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority announced that after 2021, it will no longer compel or persuade banks to participate in the LIBOR submission process.

USD LIBOR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR);

GBP LIBOR - Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA);

JPY LIBOR - Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONAR);

CHF LIBOR - Swiss Average Rate Overnight (SARON).

While this transition would call for rigorous evaluation by financial institutions of their products and the impact therein, as it would lead to fundamental issues in their day-to-day dealings, an intense impact would also be felt by MNEs in dealing with their intercompany financial transactions.

A simple replacement using ARRs would be inexpedient, owing to the difference in vital traits of the LIBOR and ARRs, such as the availability of term structures, the difference in the credit risk as the ARRs may be secured/unsecured and accordingly may/may not have a credit risk imbedded, for e.g. SOFR is secured whereas SONIA is unsecured. These rudimentary elements of differentiation would require a close evaluation of the adjustments to the spread over the ARR, more so for large conglomerates with multiple cross border funding structures. Thus, a need to renegotiate or relook at the terms of the arrangement such as the tenor, currency, spread and other commercial factors would be necessitated.

The transition would have an impact on various dominions such as accounting, hedging, derivatives, contractual/legal impact, technology, etc. Among others, it would be imperative to assess the tax implications. Countries across the globe are working towards this transition, while the US IRS has issued draft regulations addressing tax issues resulting from the transition. The Bank of England has issued a statement giving banks until September 2020 to cease issuing cash products linked to Sterling denominated LIBOR maturing beyond 2021.

The Indian taxpayer would need clarifications from Governments in terms of the treatment in case of a one-time payment (if any) or modifications to loan terms on shift to an ARR. Several corporates would need to assess the impact on their intercompany financial transactions emanating from a transfer pricing perspective as well, such as inter-company loans, cash pooling structures, etc. which are linked to LIBOR.

Existing reference of LIBOR in Indian tax laws covering Advance Pricing Agreements (‘APAs’), Safe Harbours, secondary adjustments provisions as well as Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) circular fixing the celling for external commercial borrowings, would all require acute attention and revision/guidance from the Indian Government much before the demise of LIBOR.

Corporates would also need to deep dive into existing arrangements referenced to LIBOR and sync group policies wherever required. Agreements would need to be looked at meticulously, one could consider bucketing the agreements as existing agreements maturing beyond December 2021, existing agreements maturing before December 2021 and agreements in the stage of execution.

Stakeholders could consider the number of transactions, quantum of the transaction, litigation history etc. and pick and prioritize to evaluate such transactions. There may be certain push backs that companies could face in terms of non-availability of publicly available data, to determine arm’s length rates from companies that may have transitioned (or looking to transition) to ARRs, however, the possibility of appropriate fallback language where necessary in contracts could be considered.

While countries across the globe have set up committees/working groups to deal with this transition, a similar move would soon be expected from the Indian government. Proper guidance to help stakeholders transition smoothly and in a timely manner should be considered, which will assist stakeholders to assess the magnitude of impact and take appropriate steps. It would be sagacious of stakeholders to prepare a proper roadmap to tread this rocky road of transition.