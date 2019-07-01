Business
Under Sebi lens, ICRA sends its MD and CEO Naresh Takkar on forced leave, CFO takes charge
Updated : July 01, 2019 09:05 PM IST
ICRA has appointed chief financial officer Vipul Agarwal as the interim chief operating officer who will be reporting to the board.
A May 9 media report had said the ICRA brass was being probed for influencing the 'AAA' rating on IL&FS and had hired KPMG to look into the allegations.
