Under Sebi lens, ICRA sends its MD and CEO Naresh Takkar on forced leave, CFO takes charge

Domestic rating agency ICRA July 1 decided to send its managing director and chief executive Naresh Takkar on forced leave, pending an enquiry into the "concerns" raised by the capital markets watchdog the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The agency has appointed chief financial officer Vipul Agarwal as the interim chief operating officer who will be reporting to the board, according to a statutory filing.



The action is effective immediately, the statement signed by chairman Arun Duggal said.



Though the agency did not share the exact reasons for the unprecedented step, which is a first in the industry, it can be noted that the move comes at a time when the rating agencies are under a cloud following the IL&FS debacle where the infra lender was enjoying top ratings right till the time of its first default in late August last year.





A May 9 media report had said the ICRA brass was being probed for influencing the 'AAA' rating on IL&FS and had hired KPMG to look into the allegations.

The IL&FS debacle spooked the credit markets immediately, triggering a liquidity crisis for the non- banking lenders in general, and the system is yet to come out of the stress despite investors losing thousands of crores.