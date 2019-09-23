Finance
UN chief Antonio Guterres asks banking sector to invest in climate action
Updated : September 23, 2019 08:30 AM IST
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres asked the banking industry to invest in climate action and to disinvest from fossil fuels and pollution in general.
Guterres asked the banking industry to align business goals with the Sustainable Development Goals.
He asked the banks to support gender equality by making more loans available for women-owned businesses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more