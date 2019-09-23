UK operator's collapse doesn't affect us, clarifies Thomas Cook India
Updated : September 23, 2019 11:12 AM IST
The Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook has ceased trading, its four airlines will be grounded, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will be left unemployed.
The debt-laden company had said Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) to avoid going bust
