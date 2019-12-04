Finance
UjjivanUjjivan Small Finance Bank IPO garners strong investor demand; issue subscribed over 165 times
Updated : December 04, 2019 11:22 PM IST
The Rs 750-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2,053 crore shares against the total issue size of 12.39 crore shares.
The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 113.80 times, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 486.14 times.
With a strong subscription, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank went past IRCTC to become the most subscribed IPO so far this year.
