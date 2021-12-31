0

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank raises interest rates on fixed deposit

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank raises interest rates on fixed deposit, offers highest interest rate at 7.5 percent for senior citizens from December 31, 2021.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has raised interest rates on fixed deposit and will now be offering interest rate at 7.5 percent for senior citizens.
It has announced an additional 75 basis points for senior citizens across all tenures. For 990 days tenure, the interest rate will now be as high as 7.50 percent, while for 19 months 1 day tenure, the bank will now offer 7.35 percent, the bank said.
For the general citizen, for 990 days tenure, the interest rate has been increased to 6.75 percent while for the 19 months 1 day months tenure, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.60 percent.
Here's a comparison of old and revised interest rates; for fixed deposits (NRE, Domestic and NRO) below Rs 2 crore for 990 day tenure:
 TenurePrevious interest rateNew interest rate(w.e.f. December 31, 2021)
For senior citizen
990 days7.35%7.5%
For general citizen
990 days6.60%6.75%
As the table suggests, a senior citizen investing Rs 1,00,000 for 990 days at 7.5 percent can earn returns up to Rs 1,22,314 at maturity. For general citizen investing Rs 1,00,000 for 990 days at 6.75 percent can earn up to Rs 1,19,895, the lender said.
Ujjivan SFB allows monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually, and at maturity interest pay-out options. It also offers premature closure and partial withdrawal facility, with applicable charges.
The above interest rates are applicable on tax saver fixed deposits too. However, they carry a lock-in period of five years.
(Edited by : Anshul)
