Ujjivan SFB reports best loan growth in 11 quarters cheering investors

By Asmita Pant

Mini The shares of Ujjivan SFB rose almost 5 percent to Rs 24.4, not far from 52-week high of Rs 25.8, on Thursday. The stock was trading 3.9 percent higher at Rs 24.1 on BSE at 1:12 pm.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported the best year-on-year loan growth in 11 quarters in the July-September quarter. The bank's advances — the amount the bank lends to individuals and corporates — have climbed 44.3 percent year-on-year and 7.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 20,938 crore on the back of sustained growth in disbursement.

The bank's disbursals for the quarter stood at Rs 4,867, a growth of 55.9 percent year-on-year and 12.5 percent quarter-on-quarter. The disbursals to AUM ratio improved to 31.4 percent against 15.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The total deposits were reported at Rs 20,389 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, 44.7 percent up from the corresponding period in the previous year and a jump of 10.5 percent, quarter-on-quarter driven by strong momentum in retail deposits, up 70.8 percent from the year-ago period and 15.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

"The bank crossed the Rs 20,000 crore milestone with both advances and deposit showing robust growth," the company said in its exchange filing.

The bank's asset quality continued to improve, with a portfolio-at-risk and gross non-performing assets declining to 6.1 percent and 4.4 percent from 7.9 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, quarter-on-quarter.

The bank's collection efficiency was maintained at 99 percent, with restructured and NPA book showing healthy collections. The bank continues

to focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdue.

The bank's CASA stood at Rs 5492 crore for the quarter, up 73.5 percent year-on-year and 6.6 percent quarter-on-quarter. The CASA ratio — which indicates what percent of the bank's total deposits are in current and savings accounts — was at 26.9 percent against 27.9 percent in the preceding quarter and 22.5 percent in the year-ago period.