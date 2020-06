Uday Kotak, the billionaire promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday, offloaded 5.6 crore or 56 million shares in the bank to comply with Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) promoter shareholding norms.

Uday Kotak sold the shares through a 100 percent secondary placement at Rs 1,240 per share, implying a 0.6 percent discount to Monday’s closing price of Rs 1,248.40. The deal will reduce his shareholding by about 2.9 percent, to 26.1 percent from the 28.93 percent stake he held.

On January 30, Kotak Mahindra Bank had said it had reached an agreement with the regulator to bring down Uday Kotak’s stake to 26 percent by August to comply with promoter shareholding norms. Further, he agreed to not purchase any more paid-up voting equity shares of the Bank till the promoter shareholding reaches 15 percent or such higher percentage as permitted by RBI from time to time.

RBI’s guidelines mandate that private bank promoters bring down their shareholding in the bank to 40 percent within three years, 20 percent within 10 years and 15 percent within 15 years of obtaining their license.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was expected to bring down promoter stake to 15 percent by March 2020, but the condition has now been relaxed with a gradual reduction in stake permitted by RBI. However, Uday Kotak’s voting rights have been capped at 15 percent effective April 1, 2020, despite his actual shareholding being higher.

This disagreement between the bank and its regulator has ended up in Kotak taking RBI to the Bombay High Court over the dispute, but the petition was subsequently withdrawn after the agreement was reached in January this year.

Last week, Kotak Mahindra Bank raised Rs 7,442.50 crores via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at Rs 1,145 per share.