Speaking about Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) new rules capping the tenure of private bank chiefs, Uday Kotak said that he would remain Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO at least until December 2023.

The comments come a week after RBI released new guidelines for banks' governance, and capped the tenure of managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) and whole-time directors (WTDs) of private banks at 15 years from the date of appointment. For CEOs who are part of the promoter group or large shareholder, the tenure is capped at 12 years, which can be extended up to 15 years only in "extraordinary circumstances", the RBI said.

Kotak has been the promoter CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank for over 18 years now, longer than the new rules permit. RBI, however, has permitted CEOs to finish their current terms if already approved by the regulator. Kotak's current tenure, which was recently approved by RBI, ends in December 2023.

"You are going to see me as CEO at least till 2023," said Kotak, while addressing the media after the bank's March quarter earnings were declared.

"The board and the management of the bank are committed to long-term stakeholder value," he said, adding that the bank as an institution would take whatever steps necessary to achieve and maintain stability.

Responding to CNBC-TV18's query on succession planning undertaken by the bank, Kotak said that institution-building was at the core of the bank's values, and the institution "will do whatever it takes" to uphold these values.

"Succession planning is a continuous process that every bank or company thinks of," Kotak said, adding that the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank was fully aware of its responsibility and would act accordingly.

"The commitment to institution building long term is the core to our values and we will take whatever is necessary to maintain and achieve that as we have done in our entire journey over the last 1985-2021, a 36 year old journey. It started as a NBFC which started with Rs 30 lakh capital in 1985. Value for all stakeholders is at the heart of the long term sustained institution building. And it is about that institution which will be the driving force for the board and management to take it forward," he added.

"Any financial institution or any company for that matter always plans for what happens if the senior leader gets run over by a bus. In today’s time, the risk of being affected by COVID is even more higher. Therefore, succession planning has to be a continuous process which every institution constantly thinks about. Our board members and the board are fully aware of their responsibilities and they will act in a manner which is appropriate and responsible," Kotak explained.

"There are multiple risks in the journey of an institution," he highlighted, adding that the potential risk of life amid the coronavirus spread was an immediate risk all institutions faced.

"Two and half years or three years, versus the risk of COVID which is here now. You have multiple risks in the journey of an institution and of individuals who work for that institution. We are in a period where you are running much more risk to life than ever or most people today. So, we have to first protect that and therefore, succession is at the core of any institution," Kotak said.

On the safety of employees, Kotak shared that the bank had taken a decision that no employee would step out for collections or other work, unless absolutely essential and would adhere to the law of the land, and only after getting prior approval of his/her manager.

"It is the responsibility of every company to do whatever it takes to protect its people rather than ask them to go out and meet short term targets," he said. The bank has taken the decision for a week for now, and will extend it as required, he said.