Uday Kotak on Indian banking sector | Be disruptive or meet the fate of telecom, steel & airline sectors

Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak on Wednesday, August 23, asked the Indian banking sector to be disruptive if it wants to avoid the fate of telecom, steel, airline, and other sectors.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan at the Banking Transformation Summit, Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "We need to have the fear of death for us to really get our act together... Look at what has happened to the telecom sector. There were 13 players, what happened to all of them? ... (now there are) two and a half serious players in the telecom sector. Look at the airline industry, look at steel."

He said, "Sector after sector, you are seeing consolidation and concentration in fewer hands. I am not against consolidation as long as we keep the competitive intensity in place. So if you compare banking to these sectors, let me ask you the question — Do we have too many banks or two few banks?"