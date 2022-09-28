As UCO Bank preps for rupee trade with Russia, CEO says Italy, Sri Lanka and others applying for vostro accounts

After UCO Bank got the nod to settle trade in Indian rupees with Gazprombank of Russia, it is now getting applications for special vostro accounts from other countries including Italy, Sri Lanka, and West Asian nations, the lender's MD and CEO Soma Sankara Prasad said on Wednesday.

After UCO Bank received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to open a special vostro account with Gazprombank of Russia for trade settlement in Indian rupees, it is now getting applications for such accounts from other countries including Italy, Sri Lanka, and West Asian nations, the lender's MD and CEO Soma Sankara Prasad said on Wednesday.

The public sector lender is the first to have received the central bank's approval following RBI’s July decision to allow Indian banks to settle trade in Indian currency.

A vostro account is an account that a correspondent bank holds on behalf of another bank. Vostro accounts are maintained in the domestic currency. The foreign bank acts as an agent that provides services such as executing wire transfers, performing foreign exchange, enabling deposits, enabling withdrawals, and expediting international trade on behalf of the domestic bank.

Prasad said certain formalities are yet to be completed, following which the vostro account of the Russian lender would be opened.

"We have received applications from about 15 banks in different countries. We are looking at those applications and depending on the requirement, we'll go ahead with the opening of certain other accounts also," he told CNBC-TV18.

These special vostro accounts will work really well where the balance of trade between the two countries is more or less even because if India is only buying goods from a particular country, it would mean that large rupee balances will be there in the vostro account, he said. The problem would be how the rupee should be utilised, he added.

UCO Bank’s CEO explained further, “Similarly, only when we are exporting to some other country and there are not many imports from that country, the problem would be that there will not be any rupees available in that account to pay the exporters.”

Therefore, this mechanism would work where the balance of trade is more or less even, he said.

However, RBI is aware that there are rupee balances lying in the vostro accounts, which are non-interest bearing, Prasad said, adding that the central bank has opened a mechanism for investing a certain amount in government securities as per Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations.

“This is the right step going forward because instead of keeping the money idle in the vostro accounts, this money can be utilised for the purpose of earning interest by investing it in G-Secs,” he said.

Also Read: YES Bank CEO says margin pressure to persist for two quarters

Meanwhile, the UCO Bank CEO said, things are looking up in the second quarter because the first one was marked by the mark-to-market impact.

“We made the mark to market provisions in the first quarter, it was at 6.45 percent. So, we are expecting a certain amount of write back and the other important thing is as far as info bank is concerned, we do not have any large corporate account which is under stress. So whatever minor slippages are there, they will be in small ticket, in retail, agriculture, which we are trying to manage and I think all the banks are looking forward to a good second quarter,” he said.

Watch the accompanying video for more