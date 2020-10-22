Finance UCO Bank reports Rs 30-cr net profit for Sept quarter, brings down bad loans significantly Updated : October 22, 2020 05:07 PM IST The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 891.98 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On Thursday, shares of UCO Bank were trading at Rs 12.71 apiece on the BSE, up 0.87 percent from the previous close. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.