  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

UCO Bank reports Rs 30-cr net profit for Sept quarter, brings down bad loans significantly

Updated : October 22, 2020 05:07 PM IST

The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 891.98 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
On Thursday, shares of UCO Bank were trading at Rs 12.71 apiece on the BSE, up 0.87 percent from the previous close.
UCO Bank reports Rs 30-cr net profit for Sept quarter, brings down bad loans significantly

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs Asia $350 million over 1MDB

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs Asia $350 million over 1MDB

Asian Paints Q2 beats estimates; net profit rises 1% to Rs 851 crore and margin improves

Asian Paints Q2 beats estimates; net profit rises 1% to Rs 851 crore and margin improves

Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit falls 19% YoY to Rs 1,138.2 crore; Revenue down 7%

Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit falls 19% YoY to Rs 1,138.2 crore; Revenue down 7%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement