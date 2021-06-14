UAE's ADQ may invest $500 million in Flipkart, says report

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ could invest nearly $500 million in India’s e-commerce giant Flipkart, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. This comes at a time when Flipkart, backed by Walmart Inc, is trying to raise funds ahead of its possible public offering in 2022.

According to the Bloomberg report, ADQ, which is the newest state investment company of the UAE, is deliberating an injection of funds that would value Flipkart between $35 billion and $40 billion. The fundraising would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022, the report said.

The e-commerce firm is seeking to raise at least $3 billion, which could be extended to as much as $3.75 billion as investors have shown significant interest, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Japanese investor SoftBank was set to return to Flipkart, three years after it exited the company following its acquisition by Walmart. Walmart bought nearly 80 percent of Flipkart stake for $16 billion in 2018. According to sources, SoftBank will now re-invest $500 million to $600 in the company.

In 2020, Walmart infused $1.2 billion in Flipkart, which then valued the company at $25 billion. Flipkart had then said the funding would be used to “support the continued development of its e-commerce marketplace as India emerges from the Covid-19 crisis”

ADQ, formerly known as the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co, currently oversees $110 billion in assets and is one of the most active players in the Middle Eastern investment circuit. It is the third-largest state investor of Abu Dhabi, right behind Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ($700 billion) and Mubadala Investment Co ($230 billion).