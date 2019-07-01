#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

Two years of GST: Restructuring world's clumsiest indirect tax system was not an easy task, writes ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley. Read full text

Updated : July 01, 2019 11:34 AM IST

The critical point which enabled the Government to persuade the States was to cushion them with a 14 percent annual increase from the tax base of 2015-16 for a period of five years.
After two years, one can confidently argue, without fear of contradiction that GST proved to be both consumer and assessee friendly.
As revenue increases further, it will give an opportunity to policy makers to possibly merge the 12 percent and 18 percent slab into one rate, thus, effectively making the GST a two rate tax.
Two years of GST: Restructuring world's clumsiest indirect tax system was not an easy task, writes ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley. Read full text
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV