Two proposed PSB merger plans may come under IRDAI scanner

The two sets of the proposed public sector bank (PSB) merger may come under the scanner of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)Â as it violates the insurance regulator's cross-shareholding regulations, multiple sources told CNBC-TV18.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of 10 public sectors banks into four. The proposal would be executed in four sets under which Â Punjab National Bank (PNB), Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank will be merged to form Indiaâ€™s second-largest bank. Also, Canara Bank will merge with Syndicate Bank; Union Bank will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank while Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.

According to sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the two sets of the proposed PSB merger will violate the IRDAI cross-shareholding regulations assuming the merger goes through in its proposed form.

IRDAI's cross-holding regulations do not allow an individual or entity to hold more than 10 percent stake in more than one insurance company.

In the case of the merger proposal involving PNB, OBC and United Bank of India, PNB holds 30 percent stake in PNB MetLife Insurance whereas OBC holds 23 percent stake in Canara HSBC Oriental Life Insurance. This means that the merged entity will have over 10 percent stake in two life insurance entities violating the IRDAIâ€™s regulations.

In the case of the merger proposal involving Union Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank holds 30 percent stake in India First Life Insurance whereas Union Bank holds 23 percent stake in Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance. Again, the merged entity will have more than 10 percent stake in two life insurance companies.