Two-day bank strike in September — Here is what you should know

Four bank unions ⁠— All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) have announced a two-day strike from September 26-27, to protest against the merger of 10 major public sector banks, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

These unions have also threatened to go on indefinite strike from the second week of November. They listed nine demands in the letter, including wage revision and a five-day work week for employees.

They have also demanded to halt undue interference in the existing procedure of vigilance cases by outside agencies, settlement of issues pertaining to retirees, adequate recruitment, scrapping of NPS, reduction of service charges for consumers and harassing of officers under specious plea of non-performance.

The banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month which means that they will also be closed on September 28, the fourth Saturday in September, making it a four-day break for banking services.

United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine bank employees unions, will be protesting on September 20 outside parliament to oppose the government's recent mega public sector bank collaboration plan.