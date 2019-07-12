In association with
Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

Updated : July 12, 2019 06:36 AM IST

Trump's comments come one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that Facebook's plan to build a digital currency called Libra cannot move forward unless it addresses concerns over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.
Powell said the Fed has established a working group to follow the project and is coordinating with other government's central banks.
