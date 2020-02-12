Finance Troubled YES Bank receives four bids from investors; delays Q3 results to March 14 Updated : February 12, 2020 10:13 PM IST Further, the lender said the financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019 will be delayed and is expected by mid-March. On November 3, chief executive officer Ravneet Gill had said the bank was aiming to finish a $1.2-billion equity-raising exercise by December 2019. In January this year, Moody's Investors Service placed Yes Bank Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating of 'B2' under review.