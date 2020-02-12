#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Troubled YES Bank receives four bids from investors; delays Q3 results to March 14

Updated : February 12, 2020 10:13 PM IST

Further, the lender said the financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019 will be delayed and is expected by mid-March.
On November 3, chief executive officer Ravneet Gill had said the bank was aiming to finish a $1.2-billion equity-raising exercise by December 2019.
In January this year, Moody's Investors Service placed Yes Bank Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating of 'B2' under review.
