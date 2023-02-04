Trends redefining fintech industry in 2023

The year 2023 will see greater advancements in streamlining financial procedures adopted by the fintech sector. The manner that businesses conduct their financial operations will change as a result of the ongoing market changes.

In order to meet both customer needs and international regulatory constraints, the fintech industry is growing along with market trends. In 2023, the industry will continue to suffer significant disruption from powerful technical developments that will allow it to enhance customer experiences, strengthen value offerings, and boost earnings.

The top five trends for 2023 are listed below.

Embedded Finance

The enormous embedded finance ecosystem is expected to grow significantly this year. Researchers predict that the embedded payment market will grow by 40.4 percent annually. Businesses can increase revenue and customer satisfaction by making thorough offers that include embedded financing at every stage of the customer's journey. Financial services are comprised of banking, credit, investment, payment processing, lending, and insurance.

Take into account an online retailer that provides clients with a straightforward, practical, and flawless insurance buying experience. The field of embedded finance known as "buy now pay later" (BNPL) is widely spreading at a rapid rate. Customers can use this method of payment to place an order today and pay for their items later, usually over the course of several instalments.

Finance Alternatives

Although alternative finance, also referred to as Alt Finance, has been around for a while, it has just recently gained significant notoriety. The alternative finance market, which is presently valued at $6.62 billion, has a promising future because it is expected to grow by 20 percent in 2023. Alternative financing is the name given to financial services produced by institutions other than conventional banks. This industry has brought innovative products and novel viewpoints on corporate borrowing. Insurance, business loans, equity finance, and many other practical types of funding are delivered and improved by non-bank providers through the use of financial technology.

Despite the fact that traditional banks continue to dominate the market for business loans, we anticipate Alt Finance to expand significantly with a CAGR of 6.3 percent between 2022 and 2028.

SaaS-based systems

SaaS solutions have completely revolutionised the models for licencing traditional software products. The global SaaS market, which is presently valued at over $100 billion, is anticipated to continue growing quickly due to its attraction among SaaS providers and clients. Organizations can avoid the time-consuming management and installation of complicated software and hardware by using software as a service, or SaaS.

The technologies increase user and customer happiness by providing products more promptly and with better customer service. We predict that the number of white-labeled SaaS, micro-SaaS, and low-code or no-code solutions will increase in 2023. The SaaS market is projected to grow at an 18 percent annual rate and reach $623 billion by 2022.

AI innovation

The financial industry has been alarmed by the fact that banking is one of the most lucrative artificial intelligence-based enterprises. In 2023, we project that the financial sector will continue to use AI solution methodologies. AI technology will enable banks to lower operational costs by 22 percent by the year 2030. Future savings of up to $1 trillion could arise from this. Artificial intelligence enables the automation of challenging and valuable tasks (AI).

By enhancing chatbot engagements with AI, personalising customer support, and guiding infrastructure decisions, fintech organisations can combat cybercrime, money laundering, and fraud. AI algorithms employed in financial software development will have a greater impact on who has access to certain financial services and how.

However, the public is now expressing worries about the ethical implications of AI in such important decision-making. According to a recent Deloitte survey of IT and line-of-business executives, 86 percent of financial services AI adopters think that using this technology will be crucial to the success of their firm over the next two years.

RegTech

The financial sector is one of those with the most restrictions globally. RegTech is expected to revolutionise the regulatory environment this year by providing state-of-the-art technological solutions for compliance-related issues. Governments from all over the world will become interested in the fintech sector as a result of the advent of alternative finance, blockchain technology, and AI.

With the advent of Regtech, businesses may now virtually entirely automate the compliance process. In the future years, RegTech will improve its products to assist financial institutions in identifying and mitigating risks with the help of cloud computing, machine learning, and big data analytics. The RegTech sector would expand by 200 percent between 2022 and 2026, according to Juniper Research.

Key Takeaways

Making projections for the following year is difficult. However, a combination of new laws, market trends, and technology breakthroughs will make 2023 unquestionably a crucial year for the financial sector. fintech advances may have a significant impact on the organisation even if one does not work in the sector.

The top fintech trends in 2023 will be embedded finance and alternative lending. The sector will continue to change, and AI technology will help businesses reduce costs. SaaS platforms will also continue to improve the consumer and user experience.