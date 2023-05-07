TPG-backed India’s 5th largest wires & cable manufacturer RR Kabel files for IPO

2 Min(s) Read
RR Kabel Ltd, India’s fifth largest branded wires and cables manufacturer, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares.
The company plans to raise funds through a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs. 225 crore and an offer for sale up to 17,236,808 equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each. RR Kabel proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding of repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial institutions estimated to be Rs. 170 crores.
TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd, a US-based private equity firm, which holds a 20.99 percent stake in RR Kabel, will be selling some of its stake in the company through the IPO.