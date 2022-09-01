Top lenders increase MCLR across tenors: Check how they compare

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Karnataka Bank and Punjab National Bank have raised MCLR rates for various tenors.

Top lenders such as ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank increased their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on Thursday. This comes almost after a month since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points (bps). Other banks such as Karnataka Bank and Punjab National Bank also raised their lending rates earlier this week.

Here's how the lending rates of these lenders compare

Punjab National Bank

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced the hike of MCLR by five bps or 0.05 percent across tenors. This will increase the EMIs of various consumer loan products that are offered at the floating interest rate. The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is linked to most consumer loans such as car, auto, and personal, has been hiked from 7.65 percent to 7.70 percent and the three-year MCLR is now at eight percent. The new rates will be in effect starting on September 1, 2022.

ICICI Bank

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has raised its MCLR by 10 bps or 0.10 percent. The hike is applicable to all loan products offered at the floating interest rate. According to the ICICI Bank website, the one-year MCLR rate has been raised to 8.00 per cent, and the overnight and one-month MCLR rate has been increased from 7.65 percent to 7.75 percent. For three months, the MCLR has been raised to 7.80 per cent, and for six months, the new rates are 7.95 percent. The new rates will come into effect starting September 1, 2022.

Bandhan Bank

Kolkata-based private sector lender, Bandhan Bank has hiked its MCLR by 41-65 bps or 0.41- 0.65 percent across tenors. The new overnight to three-year MCLR ranges from 9.14 percent to 10.47 percent. This is set to affect the cost of all loan products that are offered at floating rates by the bank for both new and existing customers. The new rates come into effect from August 31, 2022.

Karnataka Bank

The Karnataka Bank raised its MCLR by 10 bps or 0.10 percent across tenors, with effect from September 1. The new overnight to one-year MCLR now ranges from 8.35 percent to 9.10 percent.