Finance To tide over liquidity issue, RBI extends Rs 60,000 crore credit line to Yes Bank Updated : March 19, 2020 04:37 PM IST According to the sources, the RBI's assessment found Yes Bank had liquidity issues but no solvency problem or any other issue. Since the RBI is the 'lender of the last resort', as per terms of the arrangement, Yes Bank would have to exhaust immediate liquid assets before accessing this fund. n March 5, the RBI had imposed a moratorium as well as superseded the board of the then-struggling Yes Bank.