To fund its response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $1.5 billion loan to India.

It includes support for immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections of the society, especially women and disadvantaged groups.

"ADB is fully committed to supporting the government of India in its response to this unprecedented challenge. The quick-disbursing fund is part of a larger package of support that ADB will provide in close coordination with the government and other development partners," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.