To expedite import clearance process, CBIC launches e-gate passes from April 15

Updated : April 14, 2020 03:30 PM IST

The CBIC said that it has taken a number of measures to facilitate and expedite customs clearance process making it more and more contact-less.
The e-gate pass copy will be used by the gate officer or the custodian to allow physical exit of the imported goods from the customs area.
CBIC said the electronic communication of the final eOoC copy of BoE and e-gate pass copy is expected to bring immense benefits in terms of time and cost of compliance.
