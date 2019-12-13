Finance
Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore
Updated : December 13, 2019 04:38 PM IST
Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said tax refund cases have gone up by 17 percent to 2.16 crore.
In money terms, the income tax refunds have gone up by 27.2 percent.
Integrated-GST refund of Rs 38,988 crore has been released so far this fiscal as compared to Rs 56,057 crore in full 2018-19 financial year.
