#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on September 24
Asian stocks flat, US futures rise on trade hopes
Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 against USD
Home Finance
Business

Thomas Cook collapses: Why and what happens now?

Updated : September 24, 2019 06:33 AM IST

Thomas Cook employs 21,000 people and is the world's oldest travel company, founded in 1841. The company has 1.7 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) of debt.
The British government has asked the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch a repatriation programme over the next two weeks, from Monday to October 6, to bring Thomas Cook customers back to the UK.
Thomas Cook collapses: Why and what happens now?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV