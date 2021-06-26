This week in banking: Jet’s woes, victorious Suraksha, balding banks

Jet Airways may have found a new buyer, but there is no visibility on when the airline will be back in the skies.

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s claim for Jet’s erstwhile slots has been turned down by the court. Those prime slots have now been given off to its rivals, Spicejet, Indigo, GoAir etc. It is now up to the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry to give them slots, as per existing rules. Without these slots , which allow planes to land and take off from airports and use airport infrastructure, Jet simply cannot fly.

The resolution professional of the airline told CNBC-TV18 that slots were not an issue in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and that Mumbai, Delhi etc is where the airline may face challenges in getting slots. But then, is it viable to start an airline from Patna to Kanpur without connecting larger hubs? Or from Indore to Guntur? Not really.

The consortium has zero experience in the aviation sector. Little is known about them, with reports even suggesting links between Jalan and South Africa’s infamous Gupta Brothers.

This is also not the best of times for the aviation sector. Aviation probably had one of its worst years in history, and the second wave has ensured there isn’t much relief even a year after the pandemic. So as far as the airline is concerned, the resolution will really depend on whether it can get the right management in place, find viable slots and get approvals in place quickly to attempt a resurrection.

For the financial creditors of the airline, who have claims of over Rs 7500 crores, the recovery- if the plan is successfully implemented- will be peanuts. It is understood that the consortium has offered to pay less than Rs 1200 crores over a five-year period to the financial creditors, workmen and employees in total. The consortium has also offered some equity stake to banks, but the visibility on any upside from that is also limited at this point of time.

Sure, we can call it a resolution plan for the airline, but whose problems has it really resolved so far?

Happy 5th birthday, IBC

Speaking of resolutions, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code turned five years old a few weeks back. Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board shows that lenders have recovered less than 40 percent of their dues on average under IBC.

But this data is also skewed. If you remove the large steel companies like Essar Steel that have yielded impressive returns, the recovery for lenders will be sub-25 percent. Worse yet, in recent times, with COVID denting sentiment, banks have had to contend with 5 to 10 percent recoveries. Case in point: Jet Airways, and Videocon Industries.

At the same time, other recent resolutions like Dewan Housing Finance Limited yielded 40 percent plus recoveries for banks. Maybe the code works better for some sectors than others.

While experts believe the IBC has been a blessing -- putting the fear of God in not just errant promoters or defaulting borrowers, but also creditors -- the premise that it would be a game-changer for bad loans resolution is moot.

The never-ending resolution

Yet another one of the large IBC “resolutions” has now entered the fourth year. Yes, fourth!! Thousands of homebuyers have been left in the lurch, with multiple rounds of bidding for Jaypee Infratech. Now, in the n-th round of bidding and multiple extensions later -- Suraksha Group has emerged as the “winning bidder,” in what was a closely contested two-horse race.

The other bidder, NBCC got 98.54 percent votes from the creditors committee and still lost to Suraksha, which inched ahead with 98.66 percent votes. Turns out it was Srei Equipment Finance’s vote that swung the deal in Suraksha’s favour, with all other banks voting yes for both plans, and Srei voting yes for Suraksha and no for NBCC.

While we say goodbye for the week, here’s some food for thought. Resolutions under IBC may be leaving creditors “bald” with the large haircuts involved, as the former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar once joked. But if not IBC, then what?