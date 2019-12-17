Finance
This stock is ICICI Securities’ top pick among NBFCs for 2020
Updated : December 17, 2019 03:30 PM IST
The stock of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance has risen over 23 percent in 2019
The Chennai-based NBFC managed assets worth Rs 59,292 crore as on September 30
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more