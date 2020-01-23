Finance
This mid-cap private bank stock could rise 22% in the long-term on earnings revival
Updated : January 23, 2020 04:44 PM IST
RBL Bank shares have corrected over 40 percent in the last one year, while the three-year return on the stock is also negative by over 12 percent.
RBL Bank’s business growth slowed down to 20 percent in the third quarter of FY20 from an average of over 30 percent in many previous quarters.
Shares of RBL Bank settled at Rs 339.50 apiece on BSE at close on Thursday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more