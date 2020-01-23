#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar
Home Finance
Finance

This mid-cap private bank stock could rise 22% in the long-term on earnings revival

Updated : January 23, 2020 04:44 PM IST

RBL Bank shares have corrected over 40 percent in the last one year, while the three-year return on the stock is also negative by over 12 percent.
RBL Bank’s business growth slowed down to 20 percent in the third quarter of FY20 from an average of over 30 percent in many previous quarters.
Shares of RBL Bank settled at Rs 339.50 apiece on BSE at close on Thursday.
This mid-cap private bank stock could rise 22% in the long-term on earnings revival
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV