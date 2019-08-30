This is the new pecking order of Indiaâ€™s public sector banks after governmentâ€™s mega merger

The government announced a mega merger of public sector banks and massive cash infusion, saying these moves were required to strengthen Indiaâ€™s banking system.

With 10 public sector lenders merged into four, Indiaâ€™s public sector banking landscape has undergone a radical change.

In terms of business size, this is how the new pecking order of banks in India will be:

1. State Bank of India: Rs 52.05 lakh crore.

2. Punjab National Bank + Oriental Bank of Commerce + Union Bank of India: Rs 17.94 lakh crore.

3. Bank of Baroda (including Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank): Rs 16.13 lakh crore.

4. Canara Bank + Syndicate Bank: Rs 15.20 lakh crore.

5. Union Bank + Andhra Bank + Corporation Bank: Rs 14.59 lakh crore.

6. Bank of India: Rs 9.03 lakh crore.

7. Indian Bank + Allahabad Bank: Rs 8.08 lakh crore.

8. Central Bank of India: Rs 4.68 lakh crore.

9. Indian Overseas Bank: Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

10. UCO Bank: Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

11. Bank of Maharshtra: Rs 2.34 lakh crore.

12. Punjab & Sind Bank: Rs 1.71 lakh crore.