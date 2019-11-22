Business
These are the three men who will help the DHFL administrator in bankruptcy proceedings
Updated : November 22, 2019 03:32 PM IST
The RBI appoints a three-member advisory committee to help the administrator of DHFL discharge his duties.
Dr Rajiv Lall is the Non-Executive Chairman of IDFC Bank.
NS Kannan was appointed MD and CEO by the board of directors of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co in June this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more