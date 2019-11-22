These are the three men who will help the DHFL administrator in bankruptcy proceedings

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday has appointed a three-member Advisory Committee to assist the administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in the discharge of duties. The three members of the Advisory Committee include Dr Rajiv Lall, NS Kannan and NS Venkatesh. Lall serves as the Non-Executive Chairman in IDFC First Bank Ltd, while Kannan is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Venkatesh is the Chief Executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Here’s a brief profile on all the three men who will help the DHFL administrator in its bankruptcy proceedings:

Dr Rajiv Lall: Dr Lall is the Non-Executive Chairman of IDFC Bank. He was the founder MD and CEO of IDFC Bank from October 1, 2015 till December 18, 2018. Previously, he was the executive chairman of IDFC Limited. A veteran economist with 30 years of experience, Lall has been an active part of the finance and policy landscape, both in India and internationally. In his diverse career, he has also held leadership roles in global investment banks and multilateral agencies. His expertise spans project finance, private equity/venture capital, international capital markets, trade, infrastructure and macroeconomic policy issues, with a particular focus on emerging markets including India and China.

NS Kannan: An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Kannan started his career 27 years ago with ICICI Bank as a project officer. He has been the executive director of the bank since 2009 and has worked across functions that include finance, treasury, corporate legal, operations, risk management, secretariat, corporate communications, corporate branding and strategic solutions group. Between 2009 and 2013, Kannan was the executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) of ICICI Bank, having spent his time working in the treasury of the bank as well. Prior to his appointment as CFO, he also served as executive director of ICICI Prudential. Earlier on June 19 this year, Kannan was appointed MD and CEO by the board of directors of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.