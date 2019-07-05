These 5 companies will have to sell shares worth crores after the new minimum public shareholding rule

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding for listed companies to 35 percent from the current 25 percent in the Union Budget 2019-2020. She further said the finance ministry has also held discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which will consider the new MPS rule proposal.

If approved by Sebi, the proposal would mean the promoters can’t hold more than 65 percent. It would be positive for investors but a mixed bag for India Inc. Estimated 250-plus companies will be impacted which have over 65 percent promoter shareholding.

Tata Consultancies Services, Wipro, Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank and HDFC Standard Life Insurance are among the companies that would need to sell their shares worth billions of rupees.

TCS, which has promoter shareholding of 73.85 percent, might have to sell shares worth $8.5 billion. Wipo promoters hold 73.85 percent shares in the company and might need to sell shares worth $2.17 billion.

HDFC Standard Life, which has promoter shaeholding of 76.14 percent, would have to dilute shares worth $1.5 billion.

Vinay Pandit, head—Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh Securities, said, "The recommendation of increasing public participation from 25 percent to 35 percent, expect the float of several more companies to increase in the next 2 years, leading to several INs and OUTs of the Nifty which is currently based on Free Float methodology.”