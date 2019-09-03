There is a need to support realty developers to maintain supply, says HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh

Most lenders in the country are unwilling to give fresh money to real estate developers as there is a massive amount of unsold inventory, says Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Chairman Deepak Parekh.

The regulators have to look at the real estate sector in a different way as it is not a factory; the land is always there with the developer, which has a value, the veteran banker told CNVBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

"Commercial real estate is booming ... particularly for the IT back-office sector, one never sees a slowdown," Parekh said, adding that the increase in urbanisation, rapid migration and the rise in youth population in metros have lifted the demand for the commercial realty.

“There is a need to support realty developers as without them there would be no supply,” he pointed out.

Excerpts from the interview:

What do you think about the current economic slowdown?

In our core business of housing, affordable housing is the name of the game. We see massive growth in affordable housing. We have a large fund (HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate-2 or H-CARE 2), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund has also put in $100 million, so it is a $1.1 billion fund. We have launched half a dozen projects in the last three months across India -- Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore. Reliable developers, right-sized apartments, right-priced apartments and fits in with the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and they are selling like hot cakes. Trust me – on the day of the launch, 70-80 percent goes.

The prime minister has been speaking about this PMAY for a few years now. You are saying that now it is kind of an inflection point.

First of all there are two things. Recently, they have also increased the eligibility of a developer, which is tax-free income. For four metros, it has been increased to 60 square metres and in other locations, it is 90 square metres, this is carpet area. So developers on the outskirts of the four metros are building 400-500 sq. ft. homes, their total income is tax-free and that is the incentive they get and there is demand.

Some of the individuals who buy flats in this may qualify for the PMAY, some may not qualify because it depends on whether you own a house, it is a second house or new house, etc. So we see housing at the right price.

The other good news in the real estate sector is commercial real estate. Commercial real estate is booming. Particularly for the IT back-office sector, there is no slowdown. I have visited places like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai recently and lakhs and lakhs of square feet are under construction.

The other good news is that builders want to build themselves, but there are buyers, there are buyers like sovereign wealth funds, there are buyers like private equity funds, there are buyers like the Blackstone, the Brookfield of the world who are buying and there are many more buyers who are coming in. They are buying it for yield.

So far, the story sold to us is that real estate is in a funk. Then what is in a funk?

Real estate is in a funk for larger homes, for homes which are unaffordable. In the centre of the city, close by suburbs, the real estate developers are in a bit of a bind; after demonetisation the spiral has come down and we have to help the developers, we have to support the developers because without the developers there is no supply.

The government and the regulatory agencies are trying to figure out the problem. There is some massive amounts of unsold inventory and no one is willing to lend fresh money to them.

My personal view is that even the way the non-performing assets is calculated, the regulators have to be a little different in looking at the real estate; it is not a factory. The land is always there with the developer, the land always has a value. If the developer is not able to build a phase because there is no demand, he cannot pay you back from the first phase, and you qualify his account as NPA. But he is sitting on land, which has value. When the demand picks up, when the economy picks up or he redoes his planning to make smaller apartments, you are going to get value. So real estate is something different. My personal view is the regulators have to look at it differently.

That is what the power guys also said, that we have to be looked at differently. I don’t think they have a choice to not implement Basel rules or 90-day rules but that apart, since we have directly jumped into the issue of real estate and housing, the expectation is that the government in this several tranche of announcements is going to perhaps announce something for real estate. According to you how can that be designed?

No, basically out of the unfinished flats, let us look at incomplete apartments, flats. I would say 50 percent of them need last-mile funding. We have to arrange that funding for these developers across the country where 80-90 percent of the building is complete. Let us finish it first. Today, the man on the street prefers to buy a finished product rather than an under-construction flat because many people have booked and are still waiting. So we have to help these people who are almost complete and not yet there.

How should the scheme be designed?

The scheme should be that you can have a stressed asset fund, which can be initiated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). All of us could put in some money, an independent group can look at it and decide which project deserves this kind of money to complete. There are various ways to handle this but this is an urgent need today, complete the unfinished houses.

Has anyone approached you, NHB or someone?

All the time we talk with NHB, our regulator.

No, the government?

Yes, we talk all the time and there is some movement, there is some recognition that we have to do something about it because there are a large number of projects, you can only do it where the developer has a reputation, where the developer is genuine. There are a large number of frauds that have taken place, developers have run away, you have seen the cases of Amrapali and Jaypee, I think the government or the Supreme Court has stepped in and asked the NBCCs to do it. So now those two projects will be taken over by NBCC.

My idea is that a similar thing we can do with private developers also or contractors. Why can’t we ask Larsen and Toubro or Shapoorji Pallonji Group or other engineering, procurement, construction contractors to do some unfinished projects?

What is your sense about non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies? There was a bit of a fear that one big one which is already being negotiated, DHFL, if that falls there will be more trust deficit and it could have a domino effect. What is the sense you are getting now? At this level of the discussions, do you think we will get by, the DHFL problem will be resolved?

Whether it is resolved or not, my firm view is that when IL&FS went down, it did not impact the financial system in India. That shows the resilience of the Indian financial system. That shows you have to give credit to the regulators, not to panic when something like this happens and the market and the lenders and the investors in the bonds and all are taking care of it by every quarter, writing off whatever is due. This is part of the game. So I think India has a strong financial base, the system is strong, one or two or three players collapsing by the wayside is not going to impact us. Our economy is not going to impact our financial system.