The world's oldest insurer has just slammed delay in raising FDI limit
Updated : January 21, 2020 04:44 PM IST
Lloyd’s chairman also stated that he is optimistic that many more of its syndicates are looking at entering the Indian market.
Carnegie-Brown said Lloyd’s is very keen on the removal of the order of preference and Right of First Refusal which favours GIC Re at the moment.
The reinsurance major added that it's constantly working with the government to remove all the barriers coming in the way of the development of the Indian insurance and reinsurance market.
