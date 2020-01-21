#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

The world's oldest insurer has just slammed delay in raising FDI limit

Updated : January 21, 2020 04:44 PM IST

Lloyd’s chairman also stated that he is optimistic that many more of its syndicates are looking at entering the Indian market.
Carnegie-Brown said Lloyd’s is very keen on the removal of the order of preference and Right of First Refusal which favours GIC Re at the moment.
The reinsurance major added that it's constantly working with the government to remove all the barriers coming in the way of the development of the Indian insurance and reinsurance market.
The world's oldest insurer has just slammed delay in raising FDI limit
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV