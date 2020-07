After witnessing a drop in premium collection for the last three months, the general insurance sector finally got a reason to cheer in the month of June. The sector which comprises 25 general insurance and 7 standalone health insurance companies grew 7.8 percent in June when compared to the same month last year.

The standalone health insurance companies also showed a strong growth rate of almost 43 percent in total premiums collected in the month of June.

ICICI Lombard’s premium collection in the month of June grew by 19.6 percent when compared on a year on year basis and 16 percent on a month on month basis. The insurer also gained market share by 136 bps in Q1FY21.

The total premium collection for New India Assurance in June grew 5 percent on a year on year basis and 45 percent on a month on month basis. Market share for New India Assurance grew by 5 percent in Q1FY21.

June premium collection for SBI General grew 92 percent when compared to the same period last year. The insurer saw a dip of 53 bps in market share in Q1FY21.

Bajaj Allianz General continued to see a downward trend in its premium collection. Premiums for the insurer in the month of June dropped by over 16 percent. The insurer also lost market share by 99 bps in Q1FY21