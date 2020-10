Wizards of Finance, a joint initiative by CNBCTV18.com and Mirae Asset Mutual Funds, is an investor education series that delves into interesting insights concerning:

• Ways of increasing wealth during uncertain times

• Choosing the right investments that suit different financial goals

• Diversifying portfolio via Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) to scale-up investment strategies

ETF, as reflected by its AUMs, is globally gaining significance. In the last decade, the industry witnessed growth by USD 5 trillion; with a current valuation of USD 6.6 trillion.

The simplicity of the product, characterised by the following factors, can be confidently attributed to its increased recognition:

• Significantly low costs

• Tradable characteristics

• Transparent portfolio

• The ability to take a focused approach

• Global accessibility to investors

Even though ETFs are considered to be on the passive realm of investing, the increased rationale and product attractiveness are pulling in more investors to its side.

In recent times, increased returns from themes like ESG, Cloud Computing, Marijuana Mutual Fund, and AI are gaining good traction in India - thereby reinforcing investor sentiments.

In the last 5-6 years, the rising Government disinvestments in EPF (and other provident funds), coupled with using ETF to acquire equity exposure, has created huge momentum in the space. With a 50% growth in its AUM over the last 3 years, the industry today stands strong at ₹ 2.1 lakh crore.

In the last 3 years, Nifty 50 ETFs have provided greater returns than 90% of the Large Cap Mutual Funds. This shrinking alpha is coming into the fore - with retail investors, in particular, acknowledging this lucrative trend.

Apart from significantly lower costs, an investor can:

• Use futures and options to gain exposures with ETFs.

• Temporarily adjust asset allocations to benefit from volatile market movements.

• Trade in the live market (Intra-day levels).

Different Tools for Passive Investments

• ETF: As discussed above.

• Index Fund: Structured and operated like MFs but are not listed on the exchange.

• Fund of Funds (FOF): Prominently for investors who want to trade (in ETFs) without a Demat account and for those not willing to use brokerage platforms and fees in their operations.

“If you want to do SIP in ETF, FOF is the way to do so”, says Siddharth Srivastava, ETF Product Head, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited

As stated by Swarup Mohanty, CEO - Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited, “Draw your financial plans as per your goals. Then, as per the plan, the requirement of underlying schemes come”.

• If you're an active investor, start with 25% of portfolio allocation to passives. This percentage will bring back the risk of underperformance of the benchmark.

• Alternatively, allocate the core on the active side - devise strategies and build benchmarking ability from active managers.

• The key is to look at both sides and bundle interesting combinations.

ETF is catching up. The rising retail participation, broadening of the product basket (90 in existence, with more to come), reinforcing investor sentiments, and support from the Government and SEBI, serve as a promising opportunity that today's investors should capitalise upon.