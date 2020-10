Wizards of Finance (a joint initiative by CNBCTV18.com and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund) is an investor education series that delves into interesting insights about choosing the right investments for different financial goals and increasing wealth during uncertain times.

Active investment necessitates a fund manager to pick stocks that beat the market or the respective benchmarks. You must delve deeper into market insights to understand its integrities.

Passive investing, however, involves buying the market at the respective index to achieve market-specific returns subject to tracking error.

To understand market dynamism, it is necessary to understand both sides, map it to your profile's risk suitability and accordingly make a move.

“Going forward, as the markets become more streamlined & efficient, the core side could become the passive side, and you can take tactical calls on the active side through fund managers”, says Swarup Mohanty, CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited.

The Trends So Far

Another major reason dates back to when India witnessed a trigger in the re-classification of mutual funds.

80% of the allocation in large-cap funds was required to be in the NIFTY 100 stocks only. Therefore, the scope for deriving any kind of alpha was streamlined to 20% - making it a tough market to break bricks.

Shifting From Active to Passive

15 years ago, active investors were beating the market by 2-3 percentage points, according to Gaurav Rastogi, CEO of Kuvera. Now, high-calibre players, portfolio managers, PMS services, etc. are struggling for better returns in the market.

With too many fish in a pond, the competition tightens, leading to deteriorating performances. In the last 10 years, large-cap managers have found it supremely difficult to beat the market.

Despite some pockets of outperformance in the small and mid-cap returns on the active side, the market might flip in the next 5 years.

4. Complete diversification of assets

Differentiating Investor Suitability

Gaurav Rastogi believes, “Stocks don't move in isolation. There is always a story behind it and the story captivates you”.

Advisors will show the data and suggest suitable paths. But the final call rests with the investor.

As a novice investor, taking these calls will yield either money or experience. For example, investing for 1 year can make you heaps of money or grant you invaluable learning experiences.

Eventually, you will transition into a long-term investor and may earn both.

In India, feeder funds haven't received the attention they deserve. Plus, there are 39 routes available via Fund of Funds – one of the easier ways for a domestic investor to make informed decisions, according to Prateek Pant.

3. Get global exposure

Passive investments/products are under a small portion of assets under advisory. The growth has been higher in passive investments/products, but a slow starting base and weak penetration pose challenges in the market.

As with other market inventions, passive investments/products may underperform for some time in the future. The growth rate will be higher in passives, but the quantum of money will dominate on the active side.

India also shows a promising threshold in this capacity. Many AMCs are entering into this thought-process. By next year, the answer would be floating across the market.

An Investor Education Initiative by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

For information on the KYC process, Registered Mutual Funds and the procedure to lodge a complaint, refer to the knowledge center section available on the website of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.