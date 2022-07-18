    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance Newsthe good bad and ugly of hdfc banks q1 results 14162682.htm

    The good, bad and ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1 results

    The good, bad and ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1 results

    Profile image
    By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Here, we bring to you the good, the bad and the ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1FY23 earnings:

    The good, bad and ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1 results
    HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a nearly 21 percent jump in its April-June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore on the back of solid loan growth and a rise in low-cost deposits.
    On a standalone basis, HDFC Bank's net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period but was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the preceding January March quarter.
    Here, we bring to you the good, the bad and the ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1FY23 earnings:
    What worked for HDFC Bank
    Strong loan growth
    The bank registered a 21.5 percent rise in loans to Rs 13,95,000 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The credit book was Rs 11,47,700 crore as of June 30 last year.
    HDB financial services
    The non-bank financial firm saw its net profit soar to Rs 441.3 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 88.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, HDB Financial Services' net revenue was at Rs 2,193.8 crore as against Rs 1,941.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a growth of 13 percent.
    Q1FY23Q1FY22Q4FY22YOYQoQ
    HDB Fin, Rs crore
    AUM         61,814          57,390            61,3267.710.8
    Revenue           2,194            1,941              2,14113.022.45
    PAT              441          88.60                 427398.083.32
    GNPA (%)             4.95              7.75                4.99-36.13-0.8
    CRAR (%)             15.4              19.8                20.2-22.22-23.76
    Branches No.           1,403            1,321              1,3748229
    AUM Per Branch             44.1              43.4                44.61.41-1.29
    The Bad
    Low-cost deposits (CASA)
    The bank's CASA, commonly known as current account and savings account, deposits stood at Rs 7,34,647 crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of around 20.1 percent and down 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter.
    The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 45.8 percent as of Jue 30, 2022, as compared to 45.5 percent as of June 30, 2021, and 48.2 percent as of March 30, 2022. The Casa per branch stood at Rs 115.2 crore, up 6.4 percent YOY and down 2.74 percent quarter-on-quarter.
    Slippages
    The bank reported slippages at Rs 7,200 crore in the quarter ended in June against Rs 4,000 crore quarter-on-quarter.
    CAR
    HDFC Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.5 percent as of June 30, as against 18.9 percent in Q4FY22 and 19.1 percent in Q1FY22.
    CD ratio
    The bank's credit-deposit ratio declined to 86.9 percent against 87.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.
    DepositsLoans
    Growth, YOY, %
    Q2FY1716.718.1
    Q3FY1721.113.4
    Q4FY1717.819.4
    Q1FY181723.4
    Q2FY1816.522.3
    Q3FY1810.127.5
    Q4FY1822.618.7
    Q1FY192022
    Q2FY1920.924.1
    Q3FY192223.7
    Q4FY191724.5
    Q1FY2018.517.1
    Q2FY2022.619.5
    Q3FY2025.219.9
    Q4FY2024.321.3
    Q1FY2124.621.1
    Q2FY2120.315.8
    Q3FY2119.115.6
    Q4FY2116.314
    Q1FY2213.214.4
    Q2FY2214.415.5
    Q3FY2213.816.5
    Q4FY2216.820.8
    Q1FY2319.221.6
    The Ugly
    Treasury operations
    Coming to banks' treasury operations, the lender reported a loss of Rs 1,311.7 crore on sale or revaluation of investments as against a profit of Rs 601 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021. Treasury losses pertain to the losses in the trading portfolio.
    Fee income
    Fee income for Q1FY23 grew 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,388.2 crore but declined quarter-on-quarter to 4.8 percent despite growth in the loan book.
    Asset quality
    Regarding asset quality, bad loans or gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.28 percent in the June quarter against 1.17 percent in the March quarter. Net NPA (NNPA) came at 0.35 percent against 0.32 percent quarter-on-quarter. In monetary terms, the gross NPA stood at Rs 18,033.7 crore against Rs 16,141 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPA came at Rs 4,887.7 crore against Rs 4,407.7 crore (QoQ).
    Asset qualityGNPA (Rs cr)QoQ, %
    Q2FY1750693
    Q3FY1752323.2
    Q4FY17588612.5
    Q1FY18724323.1
    Q2FY1877036.4
    Q3FY1882356.9
    Q4FY1886094.5
    Q1FY19953910.8
    Q2FY19100985.9
    Q3FY19109038
    Q4FY19112242.9
    Q1FY20117694.9
    Q2FY20125086.3
    Q3FY20134277.3
    Q4FY2012650-5.8
    Q1FY21137738.9
    Q2FY2111305-17.9
    Q3FY218826-21.9
    Q4FY211508670.9
    Q1FY221709913.3
    Q2FY2216346-4.4
    Q3FY2216014-2
    Q4FY22161410.8
    Q1FY231803411.7
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng