HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a nearly 21 percent jump in its April-June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore on the back of solid loan growth and a rise in low-cost deposits.

On a standalone basis, HDFC Bank's net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period but was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the preceding January March quarter.

Here, we bring to you the good, the bad and the ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1FY23 earnings:

What worked for HDFC Bank

Strong loan growth

The bank registered a 21.5 percent rise in loans to Rs 13,95,000 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The credit book was Rs 11,47,700 crore as of June 30 last year.

HDB financial services

The non-bank financial firm saw its net profit soar to Rs 441.3 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 88.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, HDB Financial Services' net revenue was at Rs 2,193.8 crore as against Rs 1,941.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a growth of 13 percent.

Q1FY23 Q1FY22 Q4FY22 YOY QoQ HDB Fin, Rs crore AUM 61,814 57,390 61,326 7.71 0.8 Revenue 2,194 1,941 2,141 13.02 2.45 PAT 441 88.60 427 398.08 3.32 GNPA (%) 4.95 7.75 4.99 -36.13 -0.8 CRAR (%) 15.4 19.8 20.2 -22.22 -23.76 Branches No. 1,403 1,321 1,374 82 29 AUM Per Branch 44.1 43.4 44.6 1.41 -1.29

The Bad

Low-cost deposits (CASA)

The bank's CASA, commonly known as current account and savings account, deposits stood at Rs 7,34,647 crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of around 20.1 percent and down 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 45.8 percent as of Jue 30, 2022, as compared to 45.5 percent as of June 30, 2021, and 48.2 percent as of March 30, 2022. The Casa per branch stood at Rs 115.2 crore, up 6.4 percent YOY and down 2.74 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Slippages

The bank reported slippages at Rs 7,200 crore in the quarter ended in June against Rs 4,000 crore quarter-on-quarter.

CAR

HDFC Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.5 percent as of June 30, as against 18.9 percent in Q4FY22 and 19.1 percent in Q1FY22.

CD ratio

The bank's credit-deposit ratio declined to 86.9 percent against 87.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Deposits Loans Growth, YOY, % Q2FY17 16.7 18.1 Q3FY17 21.1 13.4 Q4FY17 17.8 19.4 Q1FY18 17 23.4 Q2FY18 16.5 22.3 Q3FY18 10.1 27.5 Q4FY18 22.6 18.7 Q1FY19 20 22 Q2FY19 20.9 24.1 Q3FY19 22 23.7 Q4FY19 17 24.5 Q1FY20 18.5 17.1 Q2FY20 22.6 19.5 Q3FY20 25.2 19.9 Q4FY20 24.3 21.3 Q1FY21 24.6 21.1 Q2FY21 20.3 15.8 Q3FY21 19.1 15.6 Q4FY21 16.3 14 Q1FY22 13.2 14.4 Q2FY22 14.4 15.5 Q3FY22 13.8 16.5 Q4FY22 16.8 20.8 Q1FY23 19.2 21.6

The Ugly

Treasury operations

Coming to banks' treasury operations, the lender reported a loss of Rs 1,311.7 crore on sale or revaluation of investments as against a profit of Rs 601 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021. Treasury losses pertain to the losses in the trading portfolio.

Fee income

Fee income for Q1FY23 grew 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,388.2 crore but declined quarter-on-quarter to 4.8 percent despite growth in the loan book.

Asset quality

Regarding asset quality, bad loans or gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.28 percent in the June quarter against 1.17 percent in the March quarter. Net NPA (NNPA) came at 0.35 percent against 0.32 percent quarter-on-quarter. In monetary terms, the gross NPA stood at Rs 18,033.7 crore against Rs 16,141 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPA came at Rs 4,887.7 crore against Rs 4,407.7 crore (QoQ).