Authored by Saket Surya

The credibility of a government’s budget could be evaluated on multiple grounds including the adherence to deficit targets, and to the key revenue and expenditure targets.

The government budget provides three sets of numbers:

(i) budget estimates: which provide an estimate of the amount for the upcoming financial year,

(ii) revised estimates: which indicate the revision in the budget estimates for the ongoing financial year, and

(iii) actuals: which denote the final audited amount for the previous year.

The legislature examines the budgetary proposals and approves the budget for the coming financial year based on the budget estimates. The revised estimates may provide a more realistic picture of the government’s finances in the ongoing year as they are made with reference to the actual transactions already recorded that year.

Actuals may fall short of or exceed budget estimates, and this comparison helps understand the credibility of a proposed budget. A credible budget shows the ability of the government to deliver public services as enunciated in government policies. Hence, the reliability of budget estimates can be considered crucial for ensuring transparency as well as accountability of a government.

Trends in revenue

If we look at the four-year period between 2015-16 and 2018-19 (the latest year to which actual figures are available for all states and the centre), on average, the actual revenue receipts of both the centre and states have been lower than the budget estimates.

However, states, on average, have observed a higher shortfall (9 percent) as compared to the centre (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Shortfall in revenue receipts higher in case of states as compared to the Centre

Source: Annual Financial Statements of the central government and state governments.

Tax revenue forms a majority of the own revenue receipts of both the centre and states (more than 85 percent). As compared to tax revenue, estimates of non-tax revenue have seen a higher deviation in case of both centre and states (Figure 2 and 3). Revenue receipts of states also include resources from the centre in the form of: (i) share in central taxes (devolution), and (ii) grants-in-aid. In the case of states, the highest shortfall is seen in the grants-in-aid received from the centre (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Considerably higher variance in the actuals vs estimates of the centre’s miscellaneous capital receipts in certain years

Note: Miscellaneous capital receipts includes proceeds from disinvestment of central sector public sector undertakings. Source: Annual Financial Statements of the central government.

Figure 3: The deviation from budget estimates in the grants-in-aid from the centre component significantly high under state budgets

Source: Annual Financial Statements of the state governments.

A shortfall in the estimated revenue will require either reduction in expenditure during the year or additional borrowing to sustain expenditure. Conversely, underestimating revenue may lead to a surplus which is utilised without prior planning.

As can be seen in Figure 4 and 5, both the centre and states on average have cut back their revenue expenditure (includes current or recurring expenditure items such as subsidies, salaries, interest, and pension). However, the trend diverges in capital outlay (spending on creation of assets/infrastructure). While the centre has spent higher on capital outlay as compared to the budget estimates, states have cut back (15 percent on average).

Figure 4: Centre cut its revenue expenditure but capital outlay higher than the budget estimates

Source: Annual Financial Statements of the central government.

Figure 5: Disproportionately higher cut in capital outlay in case of states

Source: Annual Financial Statements of the central government.

Trends in borrowings

Both states and centre borrow funds to finance a portion of their expenditure. The respective fiscal responsibility legislation specifies revenue deficit (excess of revenue expenditure over revenue receipts) and fiscal deficit (excess of expenditure over receipts) levels which the government must adhere to while preparing its budget.

Fiscal deficit limit is usually set at 3 percent of GDP. These targets seek to ensure transparency in budgeting, maintain quality of expenditure, and sustainability of the debt of the government in the longer run.

The Centre has observed a substantial revenue deficit during 2015-19 as compared to the states. In both 2017-18 and 2018-19, the centre observed an increase in its revenue as well as fiscal deficit as compared to its budget estimates. This indicates that the centre would have required additional borrowing during the year to sustain its expenditure plan.

In comparison, states (on average) have had a marginal revenue deficit (0.2 percent of GDP in 2016-17). Notably, states underestimate their revenue deficit at the budget stage (Table 7). This could be due to the overestimation in their receipts as discussed earlier. In both 2017-18 and 2018-19, while the revenue deficit of the states increased from budget stage to the actual stage, their fiscal deficit declined. This could be due to the large cutbacks in capital outlay in both these years as discussed above.

Year Centre States Fiscal Deficit Revenue Deficit Fiscal Deficit Revenue Deficit BE Actual Difference BE Actual Difference BE Actual Difference BE Actual Difference 2015-16 3.9 3.9 0.0 2.8 2.5 -0.3 2.3 3.1 0.7 -0.4 0.0 0.4 2016-17 3.5 3.5 0.0 2.3 2.1 -0.3 3.0 3.5 0.5 -0.2 0.2 0.4 2017-18 3.2 3.5 0.3 1.9 2.6 0.7 2.7 2.4 -0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.2 2018-19 3.3 3.4 0.1 2.2 2.4 0.2 2.6 2.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.1 0.3

Source: Budget Documents of central and state governments.

Inter-state differences

However, on all the parameters discussed above, substantial differences are seen across states. For instance, states such as Assam, Tripura, and Telangana have a comparatively higher shortfall in their revenue receipts on average during the 2015-19 period (Figure 6).

This also corresponds to a proportionately higher cut in their overall expenditure during this period (Figure 7).

Figure 6: States earned 9 percent less revenue than what they estimated during the 2015-19 period

Source: Annual Financial Statements of the state governments.

Figure 7: States underspent their budget by 8 percent during the 2015-19 period

Note: Expenditure denotes the sum of revenue expenditure and capital outlay. Source: Annual Financial Statements of the state governments.

Reasons for variances between estimates and actuals

In theory, there could be several reasons for actuals varying considerably from the budget estimates. It could involve systematic errors in forecasting. However, in the case of variance in state’s revenue projections, RBI (2019) had observed that forecast errors are largely random, i.e., they are influenced by unexpected factors with less scope of correction. Some reasons impacting the expenditure targets could be: (i) delays in execution of projects, (ii) inability to spend during the year due to poor execution of a scheme, or (iii) lack of demand for a scheme.

At times, the budget estimates may not be able to account for the uncertainty in the economic situation. For instance, due to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020-21, the revised estimates for the year in the upcoming union budget may be quite different from the budget estimates. The increase in nominal GDP is expected to be lower than the 10 percent growth rate assumed by the central government in its budget for 2020-21. Similar variations are expected in states. For instance, in the Kerala budget for 2021-22 presented on January 15, the revised estimate for its own tax revenue in 2020-21 is 33 percent less than the budget estimate, whereas the borrowing is estimated to increase by 52 percent at the revised stage.

In 2019-20, due to the economic slowdown, there was a considerable difference in the budget forecast (12 percent) and actual growth in nominal GDP (7.2 percent). Such variations in the assumptions for the budget could increase the variance between estimates and actuals. The policy priorities may also change during the course of the year which could impact the estimates. For instance, the central government increased the allocation towards the MGNREGS by about 65 percent (Rs 40,000 crore) in September 2020 as a measure to create more employment opportunities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Figure 8: Nominal GDP Growth Rate – Budget Forecast vs Actual Growth Rate

Note: Forecast data is from the budget at a glance document of the union budget of various years. Actual growth data is from MoSPI, it represents the annual estimates at current prices (2011-12 series) as of December 1, 2020.Source: Budget at a Glance Document of the Union Budget of various years.

That said, certain opaque budgetary practices such as: (i) deferral of payments for the expenditure to the next financial year, and (ii) use of extra-budgetary resources for funding certain expenditures, may also take place, which may raise doubts on the credibility of the budget numbers.

For instance, CAG (2019) had observed that over the years, when the budget for food subsidy has not been enough to pay the dues to Food Corporation of India, such dues have been carried to the next year. If the dues of FCI were to be paid back entirely in 2019-20, the fiscal deficit of the centre would have been about 5 percent of GDP instead of the revised estimate of 3.8 percent of GDP.