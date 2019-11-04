The big retail push by banks could hurt NBFCs

There is a change afoot in the financial sector with banks putting more feet on the street and expanding their branch network to engage more deeply with the retail customer—for loans and deposits. And this increased focus on retail loans could well be more than just a bother for NBFCs, whose USP till recently was last-mile access and smaller-ticket loans. Typically, banks always targeted larger ticket sized loans like housing loans, car loans, personal loans and credit card loans as this provided optimum returns on their resources. The smaller-ticket consumer credit was the domain of NBFCs, with Bajaj Finance emerging as the king of consumer loans for items like TVs, washing machines, mobiles, laptops and what have you.

However, of late, banks have started focusing on small-ticket sized consumer loans given the stress in housing loans whereby developers are facing severe cash crunch and projects are not seeing completion. Auto sales have also hit a speed breaker and therefore demand for car loans has dipped. HDFC Bank has gone on record stating that they are now focusing big time on retail loans which is evidenced in their employee expense increasing 6.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q2FY20, indicating that its field strength may have been beefed up. IDFC First Bank has already made good in-roads with local mobile shops where a customer can avail of mobile loans from the bank.

What stands out for private banks in terms of competitive advantage is their huge capitalization, lower-cost sourcing of funds via cheap deposits and better reach. And they are leveraging these strengths to make inroads in the bastion of NBFCs. What’s luring them is the fact that retail loans do get better yields than corporate loans and hence are much more profitable, besides technology has made it much easier for them to monitor these small-ticket loans today—something that may not have been feasible some years ago.

A recent note by a brokerage named Phillip Capital says:

Consumer-durables financing used to be a product segment that banks weren’t very keen on, and because of this, NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance took it up 10 years ago – and thrived. However, in the last six months, it is becoming quite clear that this segment is no longer pariah for banks – case in point, market leader HDFC Bank’s aggression in this space. This new approach of banks – of looking at a customer from the perspective and prospective of their lifetime rather than per transaction – will lengthen the product offerings lists of banks and simultaneously increase the “not-to-do list” of products for NBFCs.

Despite the country’s large and robust banking system, NBFCs in India have been thriving for four key reasons:



NBFCs tap customers that banks generally won’t, because it’s easier to get customers if he/she is not chased by banks.

They offer products that banks do not, as they cannot compete with banks in terms of pricing.

NBFCs are ‘friendlier’ in terms of processing speed and the amount of documentation needed.

Their reach is better than banks in smaller cities, towns, and villages.



With banks entering the fray, NBFCs will have a tough time, especially in geographies or product segments that banks are competitive in, and also in customer profiles that banks are willing to lend to. This is because banks have a natural advantage in terms of the lower cost of funds and no NBFC would be able to match them in terms of pricing.