#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Economy

The Big Budget Revelation: Govt targets sharp spike in PSU borrowings to bankroll its social sector expenditure

Updated : July 19, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Off-budget borrowings to rise by 14 times to hit Rs 1.45 lakh crore by the end of fiscal
Government details “extra budgetary resources” for the first time
The Big Budget Revelation: Govt targets sharp spike in PSU borrowings to bankroll its social sector expenditure
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bandhan Bank Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Bandhan Bank Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

L&T Finance Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

L&T Finance Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV