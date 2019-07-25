#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
The Big Babu Churn: Garg’s exit from Finance Ministry came as a bolt from the blue  

Updated : July 25, 2019 01:11 PM IST

New Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty’s primary task will be to prop up market sentiment which has taken a beating since Budget 2019.
Garg is understood to have made a case for having a part of India’s borrowings in foreign currency, a move criticised by many economists.
The Big Babu Churn: Garg’s exit from Finance Ministry came as a bolt from the blue  
