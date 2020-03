The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The List of Business in the House also includes the moving of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 by Union Minister Shripad Naik for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to provide for the establishment of an Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, and to declare it as an Institution of national importance for the promotion of quality and excellence in education, research and training in Ayurveda and allied disciplines.

Speaker Om Birla will take up in the House recommendations contained in the second report of the Committee on 'Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House'. The report was presented to the House on Wednesday.