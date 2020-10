To express its gratitude to retiring Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank Aditya Puri, the management at the headquarters in Worli, Mumbai, has put up a massive flyer of the 70-year-old banker.

The massive flyer reads: "Thank you, Mr Aditya Puri, for 25 glorious years."

Puri is set to retire on October 26 and the largest private lender in the country is prepping for a fitting farewell. Puri has held the reins of the bank for 25 years and is largely credited for transforming the bank into one of the biggest private-sector lenders in the country.

Despite an admirable career in banking, Puri gives credit for the success of the bank to his team. He hopes that one-day, HDFC will become the largest private bank in the world.

More than 1 lakh employees of the bank will come together -- virtually -- to bid adieu to the outgoing leader.

HDFC has named Sashidhar Jagdishan, one of the top two internal candidates, for the role of CEO. He will assume his role from October 27, leaving behind the coveted position of Additional Director and Head of Finance and HR at the bank.

Meanwhile, Puri is expected take up a board position at an international bank or a major Indian company. He could also accept a top job at a private equity firm, he told Business Today.