Finance
Tencent, SoftBank Vision Fund in talks to buy Tiger Global's 21% stake in Policybazaar, says report
Updated : July 12, 2019 08:31 AM IST
Etechaces Marketing and Consulting owns Policybazaar and Paisabazaar — online financial services portals.
The firm is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion for the stake and has pegged the deal size at more than $300 million, said the report.
