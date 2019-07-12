In association with
Tencent, SoftBank Vision Fund in talks to buy Tiger Global's 21% stake in Policybazaar, says report

Updated : July 12, 2019 08:31 AM IST

Etechaces Marketing and Consulting owns Policybazaar and Paisabazaar — online financial services portals.
The firm is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion for the stake and has pegged the deal size at more than $300 million, said the report.
