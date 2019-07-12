Tencent, SoftBank Vision Fund in talks to buy Tiger Global's 21% stake in Policybazaar, says report

Chinese investment firm Tencent and Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund are among the investors in talks to buy 21 percent stake of Tiger Global Management in Etechaces Marketing and Consulting, owner of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, The Times of India reported, citing sources familiar with the development.

The firm is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion for the stake and has pegged the deal size at more than $300 million, said the TOI sources.

“Tiger Global has appointed a banker for the stake sale and Tencent is likely to come in as a new investor. SoftBank may also increase its stake to about 20 percent in the company,” one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report.