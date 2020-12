"Technology is a killer as well as an opportunity," said legendary American investor Charlie Munger during a virtual interview hosted by the California Institute of Technology.

Speaking about the surge of tech firms in the market, the Berkshire Hathaway's vice-chairman said nobody is quite sure about when the bubble may blow up. However, he conceded that he himself has been surprised by the surge of tech firms.

"This has been unbelievable. There's never been anything quite like it… Think about what Apple is worth compared to John D Rockefeller's empire. It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance."

The 96-year-old alumnus of the institute, popular as the right-hand man of Warren Buffett, cautioned against the frenzy being witnessed in the market by saying that he doesn’t welcome the prospect of every smart person getting sucked into the finance sector.

"I don't think we want the whole world trying to get rich outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities," he said.

He further added that "it is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid instead of trying to be very intelligent."

When it came to the topic of how to become a great investor, Munger, who was termed by Bill Gates as the broadest thinker he has ever encountered, opined that great investors cannot be made but are born with the right sets of skills.