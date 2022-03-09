TDS rates on crypto, salary and other types of income: Complete list

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Here is a complete list of tax deducted at source (TDS) rates on all incomes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to impose 1 percent TDS on all virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrency transfers, in Union Budget 2022. TDS or tax deducted at source is the mechanism by which a responsible person is supposed to deduct a certain percentage of income tax before making the payment to the receiver. The amount deducted is then paid as tax to the government. TDS is levied on payments such as rent, commission, professional fees, salary, interest etc.

Particulars

TDS Rate

Section 192: Salaries

Section 192A: Premature withdrawal from EPF

10 percent

10 percent

Section 193: Interest on securities.

10 percent

Section 194: Payment of dividend

10 percent

Section 194A: Income from interest (other than securities)

10 percent

Section 194B: Income from lottery winnings, card games, and games of any type

30 percent

Section 194BB:  Horse race winnings

30 percent

Section 194C: Payment to contractors or sub-contractors

a) Individuals/HUF

b) Others

 

1 percent

2 percent

Section 194D: Insurance commission

5 percent

Section 194DA: Payment of any amount in respect of a life insurance policy

5 percent

Section 194EE: Payment of amount in respect of National Savings Scheme (NSS)

10 percent

Section 194F: Payment from repurchase of a unit by the Unit Trust of India (UTI) or Mutual Fund

20 percent

Section 194G: Commission, prize etc., on the sale of lottery tickets

5 percent

Section 194H: Commission or brokerage

5 percent

Section 194-I: Rent on

a) Plant and Machinery

b) Land/building/furniture/fitting

 

2 percent

10 percent

Section 194-IA: Payment of transfer of certain immovable property other than agricultural land

Section 194-IB: Rent payment by an individual or HUF not covered u/s.

194ISection 194-IC: Payment under Joint Development Agreements (JDA) to Individual/HUF

1 percent

 

5 percent

10 percent

Section 194J: Payment in the way of:

(a) Fee for professional services

(b) Remuneration/fee/commission to a director

(c) Fee for not carrying out any activity in relation to any business

(d) Fee for not sharing any know-how, patent, copyright etc.

(e) Fee for technical services, and

(f)  Royalty towards the sale or distribution, or exhibition of cinematographic films.

(g) Fees for technical services but payee is engaged in the business of operation of call centre

 

10 percent

10 percent

10 percent

 

10 percent

2 percent

2 percent

 

2 percent

Section 194K: Payment of any income from dividend of Mutual Funds

10 percent

Section 194LA: Payment of compensation on acquisition of certain immovable property.

10 percent

Section 194LBA(1): Certain income by a business trust to its unitholder

10 percent

Section 194LBB: Payment of units of an investment fund to a unitholder

10 percent

Section 194LBC: Income from investment in securitisation fund

(a) For Individuals and HUF

(b) For others

  

25 percent

30 percent

Section 194M: Payments to the commission, brokerage etc., by Individual/HUF (Limit- Rs 50 Lakhs)

5 percent

Section 194N: Cash withdrawal exceeding a certain amount (limit- Rs 1 crore).

2 percent

Section 194O: For e-commerce participants

1 percent

Section 194P: Payments to senior citizens of and individuals of age 75 years and above in the form of pension or interest

Tax on total income as per rates in force

Section 194Q: Payments for the purchase of goods exceeding value of Rs 50 lakhs

0.1 percent

Section 194S: Payment for virtual digital assets (including cryptocurrencies) to a residentNote: This will take effect from 1 April 2022Other Income1 percent 10 percent
